Frederick Neal Batten

FREDERICK NEAL "FRED" BATTEN, 88, of Ripley is now with his wife, singing in the Angel's Choir. He passed away from this life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Mountain View Care Center, Ripley following an extended illness.
He was born September 22, 1934 in Billings, Roane County, son of the late Dutch and Alice Smith Batten. He was a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1953, a graduate of Glenville State College and earned a Bachelors Degree from Marshall University.
He was a loving Husband and Father known for his smile, charisma and love of God. He touched many people over the years at Ripley. His faith in God helped him lead and shape all his former students to be the best version of themselves.
No matter ones situation in the world, he was there with an open policy, open mind, arms and heart. He was a Teacher at Ripley High School and Band director for the "Pride of Jackson County", the Ripley High School Marching Band for 15 years. He also served as the Golf Coach for Ripley High School. He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley where he served as Choir Director for many years and was a soloist for many services at the church.
He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Frederick "Rick" and Charlotte Batten Jr, of Ravenswood, Rodney and Blanca Batten of LeHigh Aces, FL and Ronald and Janie Batten of Ripley; sister and brother in law Jo Ann and Sonny Stephens; sister-in-law Jorita Batten of New Matamoras, OH; grandchildren, Kelsey (Bill) Clough of St. Albans, Emily and Sam Daniel of Charleston, Tyrone Serna and Benito Serna of LeHigh acres, FL, Krista Batten of Ripley, Kyler Scarberry of Ripley and Rachael Scarberry of Charleston; great grandchildren Jadyn Parsons, Jace Starcher, Kolton Smith and Josiah Brandon Minter all of Ripley, Joshua Serna, Justin Serna, Jonah Serna, Aaliyah Serna and Josiah Batten all of LeHigh Acres, FL, Elijah Williams, Grayson Scarberry of Shadyside, OH, Aleigha Scarberry of Ripley, Will and Sophia Clough of St. Albans, Jaxen, Zoey and Isabel Daniel of Charleston and great-great grandchild, Jaycee Blue Serna of Guam.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ruby Wine Batten; a brother Glenn Batten and a granddaughter, Jessica Batten and a grandson Josiah Batten .
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley with Rev. Dr. Ford Price officiating. Burial will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery, Billings, Roane County. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain View Care Center and their wonderful staff for the care and love given to Fred.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department or to the Epworth United Methodist Church.