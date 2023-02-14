Thank you for Reading.

Frederick Neal "Fred" Batten
FREDERICK NEAL "FRED" BATTEN, 88, of Ripley is now with his wife, singing in the Angel's Choir. He passed away from this life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Mountain View Care Center, Ripley following an extended illness.

He was born September 22, 1934 in Billings, Roane County, son of the late Dutch and Alice Smith Batten. He was a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1953, a graduate of Glenville State College and earned a Bachelors Degree from Marshall University.

