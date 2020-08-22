Essential reporting in volatile times.

FREDERICK ROBERT FRITZ HUBBARD, 81, of Huntington, WV passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV near Barboursville is caring for the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com .