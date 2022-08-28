Frederick Shane Cole Aug 28, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FREDERICK SHANE COLE, 49, of Belle passed away August 20, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.He was a former sales trainer for Ticket Master.Preceding him in death were his father, Frederick E. Cole Jr.; grandmother, Mary Mize; several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.Surviving are his mother, Loretta Mize Cole of Belle; grandson, Trenton Tawney and friends, Marion Adkins and Erin Holderby.In keeping with Shane's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frederick Shane Cole Belle Cremation Wish Internet Mary Mize Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Bonnie Jo Kersey Blank Jean Marie White Carolyn Ann Watson Kimberly Kaye (Goddard) Hunt Harold T. Pritt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy