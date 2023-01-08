FREDERICK THOMAS SOLOMON, of Indian Land, SC, died on January 4, 2023, his 91st birthday. He was born on January 4, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV to Syrian immigrants, Thomas and Helen Buzan Solomon. Fred was proud of his Syrian heritage and equally proud to be a first generation American.
He attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949. He received the Ad Altare Dei medal for his service as a Catholic Boy Scout.
After high school, Fred worked summers at the Dodge and Chrysler auto plants in Detroit, Michigan. He attended the University of Cincinnati until enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War. He served in the Strategic Air Command and flew as a radar observer on the B-36 Heavy Bomber. Upon receiving his honorable discharge in 1955, he enrolled in Marietta College, in Ohio. He graduated from Marietta in 1959, with a BS in Petroleum Engineering, and was a member of the petroleum engineering honorary, Pi Epsilon Tau.
In 1957, he married Patricia Sue Schlarb in Parkersburg, WV, where they lived until 1959.
In 1959, he began a 36-year career with the Columbia Gas System in Charleston, WV as a junior engineer. He held many Manager and Director positions with Columbia Gas. In 1988, he received from Columbia Gas, the Chairman's Award for his work as Project Manager for Columbia's expansion into Delaware and New Jersey. His final project for Columbia was in Maryland, where he managed the construction of a 9,000-horsepower compressor station. After retiring from Columbia, he managed a project for Marathon Oil Company to acquire right of way for the construction of a pipeline from Kentucky to Columbus, Ohio.
Fred was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and The Instrument Society of America.
He moved to the Charlotte, North Carolina area in 1999, where he was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, and a supporting member of St Stephen Maronite Catholic Church. He was a proud founding resident of Greenway Square Resort Lifestyle Community in Indian Land. Fred enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, trout and deep sea fishing, and hiking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, and his sister Rose Solomon Hyde.
He is survived by his son Tom Solomon, San Diego, CA, his son Mark (Kim), Dublin, OH, his daughter, Leslie Solomon Ambrose, (Anthony), Waxhaw, NC, his daughter Lisa Solomon Genant (Jeff), Charlotte, NC, and his son Frederick Aaron Solomon (Emily Hale), and Frederick Aaron's mother Ann Mynes Solomon, all of Merritt Island, FL. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Chris Solomon (Hannah), Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer Solomon McKinney (Chris), Chicago, IL, Ryne Ambrose (Jamie), Charlotte, NC, Sydney Ambrose, Charlotte, NC, Carly Ambrose, Waxhaw, NC, Jillian, Josie, and Griffin Genant, Charlotte, NC, his great grandchildren, Bentley and Hudson Starnes, Waxhaw, NC and Palmer Ambrose, Charlotte, NC, his sisters Sylvia Solomon Early (Jim), Venice, FL and Marsha Solomon Hamilton (Don), Matthews, NC, his sister in law, Cindy Schlarb, Parkersburg, WV, and his dearest friend, Patricia Gamble McGee, Waxhaw, NC.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mattthew Catholic Church South Campus, 4116 Waxhaw-Marvin Road, Waxhaw, NC at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with visitation at the Church prior to the Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m.
A Celebration of Life, including lunch, will be held immediately after the service at the Waxhaw Women's Club, 200 E. South Main Street, Waxhaw, NC.
Burial, with Military Honors, will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV at 3 p.m., on January 11, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, Fred strongly suggested that donations be made to St. Stephen Maronite Catholic Church, PO Box 49021, Charlotte, NC 28277, or Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110, or Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Lancaster, SC.