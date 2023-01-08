Thank you for Reading.

Frederick Thomas Solomon
FREDERICK THOMAS SOLOMON, of Indian Land, SC, died on January 4, 2023, his 91st birthday. He was born on January 4, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV to Syrian immigrants, Thomas and Helen Buzan Solomon. Fred was proud of his Syrian heritage and equally proud to be a first generation American.

He attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949. He received the Ad Altare Dei medal for his service as a Catholic Boy Scout.

