FREDRICK PERRY KINCAID SR., 83, of Mt. Lookout, W.Va., passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born February 28, 1937, at Mt. Lookout, he was a son of the late Allen Arlie and Virginia Rae Legg Kincaid. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Elizabeth Wills Kincaid; a son, Larry Wayne Kincaid; sister, Catherine Davis; and by a great-grandchild, Lester Hicks.
He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Mt. Lookout, was a retired surface miner, an avid gardener, and a hunter of deer and turkeys. He was a member of the Turkey Hunters Hall of Fame and made thousands of turkey calls. He was also a member of the UMWA.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann Kincaid; children, Angela (Paul) Gray, Pamela (Richard) Campbell, Fred (Judy) Kincaid Jr., and daughter-in-law, Edith Kincaid; siblings, Pearl Shaffer, William Kincaid, Jimmy Kincaid, Eddie Kincaid, and Chris Kincaid; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Butler, Brandi Hicks, Fred Kincaid III, Jason Campbell, Courtney Murphy, Kristin Campbell, and Catherine Kincaid; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jaycee Kelsey, Kirra, Mason, Chase, and Cali.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 18, in the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, with Pastors Mark Secrist and Joe Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
There will be no visitation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.white funeralhomewv.com.