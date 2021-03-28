FREDRICK JOSEPH "FRED" WILLIAMS JR., 64, of Charleston, passed away on Thurs., Mar. 25, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tues., Mar. 30, 2021 at The Lower Mausoleum Chapel, Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Burial following with military honors. You may visit with the family from 10:30 to 11 a.m., at the cemetery. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Williams and Hilbert families.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.