FREER RAY OXLEY, 93, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Harmony at Southridge.
Freer was a member of Pipe Fitter Local 625 and a member of Trinity Independent Church in Ruth. He served his country in the United States Navy at the end of WWII on the USS Floyd B. Parks. He and Evelyn enjoyed over the years being an active part of the Holiday Ramblers Camping Club. They loved making their annual camping trip with all the grandkids to Myrtle Beach.
Freer was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn June Oxley; parents, Ray Oxley & May Hughes Oxley Pauley; three siblings, Hearl, Roger, & Kay Sheeley.
He is survived by son, Greg (Joyce) Oxley; daughter, Tami (Allen) Marker; sister, Lesta Knuckles; half-sister, Janet Woodin; grandchildren Courtney Pauley, Andrea Oxley-Price, Autumn (Patrick) Humphreys, and McKenzie Marker; great grandchildren, Madisyn, Reaghyn, Peyton, Lexi, Josiah, Henry, and Rory.
Graveside service with Military Rites by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768, will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Pastor Gary Gillispie officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.