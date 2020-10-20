FRENCH NESTER MATHENY, Jr., 78, of Walkersville, WV, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.
Born May 8, 1942, in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late French Nester Matheny, Sr., and Velva Wylie Matheny Page.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Maryann Corley Matheny; and siblings, JoElla Milam, and Keith Matheny. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Lewis-Matheny and Terry Downey of Walkersville, WV; sisters, Lanora "Jolly" Wegmann, Velva Mooney (Tony), Susanne Maffioli, Mary Bess Arnett (Jim); grandsons, Sawyer Chilton Lewis, Shawn Franklin Lewis, and step-grandson, Terry "Ricky" Downey, Jr. as well as many nieces, nephews, and a large, loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
After high school, French joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1962 till 1966. After serving his country, he went on to work for the Charleston Fire Department and retired after 30 years as Captain. "Pops - the Man, the Myth, the Legend".
Family and friends can visit privately on Wednesday, October 21, at 10 am, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, White Sulphur Springs. Graveside services will be held at 11 am at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com