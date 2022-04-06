FRENCH STEPHEN "STEVE" BEANE of Gassaway WV, passed away April 3, 2022 at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown WV from complications of an extended illness.
Steve was born in Gassaway on January 10, 1950 to the late Price Floyd Beane and Mary Nuzum Beane. He attended Braxton County Schools and graduated from Glenville State College. He taught Art and was an Athletic Trainer at Braxton County High School. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher at Braxton County Middle and High School. Steve was a life-long member and active Elder of the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Steve's surviving family include two brothers, John E. (Kathy) Beane MD of Parkersburg WV and Sterling Beane of Gassaway; four nephews, Honorable J.D. (Jill) Beane of Parkersburg WV, David (Carrie Jo) Beane MD of Vienna WV, Michael (Lisa) Beane MD of Vienna WV, and Sterling (Dr. Monica) Beane, Jr. of Wake Forest, NC; one niece, Kathryn (Greg) Zenyuh of Morgantown WV; two great-nephews, Sterling "Price" Beane III of Kona, Hawaii and Nicholas Beane of Vienna WV; one great-niece, Jenna Beane of Vienna WV.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Judy Beane.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Sam Stewart of Braxton County Hospital, Dr. Sugam Vasani, Dr. Lane Mace, and the ICU Staff at United Hospital Center for the excellent care he received.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5-8 p.m., at the Braxton County High School Gymnasium.
The funeral service will be conducted by Rev. James Riggs on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church in Gassaway.
Burial will be in the Beall's Mill Cemetery, Gassaway.
Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway has been entrusted with the funeral details.
In lieu of flowers, it would have been Steve's wishes for contributions be given to the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 376, Gassaway, WV 26624 or the Just One Generation Cat Rescue, 4397 Elk River Road, Frametown, WV 26623 or the charity of your choice.