Adkins, Rhoda - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Anderson, Mary - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Compston, Patricia - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

DiGiorgi, Lillian - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Evans, Milford - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Halstead, Anna - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Mabe, Gale - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Smith, Emma - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Tucker, John - 11 a.m., The Hometown Apostolic Church.

Wood, Kaylee - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.