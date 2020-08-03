Adkins, Rhoda - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Anderson, Mary - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Compston, Patricia - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
DiGiorgi, Lillian - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Evans, Milford - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Halstead, Anna - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Mabe, Gale - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Smith, Emma - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Tucker, John - 11 a.m., The Hometown Apostolic Church.
Wood, Kaylee - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.