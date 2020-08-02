Essential reporting in volatile times.

Hoff, Delores - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

McCutcheon, Edgar - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Osborne, Peggy - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Sharp, Howard - 2 p.m., Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove.