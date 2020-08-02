Hoff, Delores - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
McCutcheon, Edgar - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Osborne, Peggy - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Sharp, Howard - 2 p.m., Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 2, 2020 @ 1:21 am
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Hoff, Delores - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
McCutcheon, Edgar - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Osborne, Peggy - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Sharp, Howard - 2 p.m., Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.