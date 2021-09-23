Thank you for Reading.

Bria, Sandra Joan - 11 a.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Chapman, Agnes Kay - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Cooper, Joyce Jewell - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Cox, James Arlis - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Davis, Craig Allen - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Ellison, Starlet Rosetta - 2 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Ferrell, Michael “Mike” - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hamilton, Ruth Christine - Noon, Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.

Hanshaw, Otto Henry - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Leffingwell, Thelma Rose - 7 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Lusher, Amy Kathellen Martin - 11 a.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Matheny, Janet (Williams) - 1 p.m., ohn H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Pfost, Pebble C. Brown - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Ramsey, John Henry - 2 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Dixie.

Stoops, James Raymond - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Vance, Patricia Ann - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

