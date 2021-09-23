Funeral Today; Thursday, September 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bria, Sandra Joan - 11 a.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.Chapman, Agnes Kay - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Cooper, Joyce Jewell - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Cox, James Arlis - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Davis, Craig Allen - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Ellison, Starlet Rosetta - 2 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.Ferrell, Michael “Mike” - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hamilton, Ruth Christine - Noon, Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.Hanshaw, Otto Henry - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Leffingwell, Thelma Rose - 7 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Lusher, Amy Kathellen Martin - 11 a.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.Matheny, Janet (Williams) - 1 p.m., ohn H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Pfost, Pebble C. Brown - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Ramsey, John Henry - 2 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Dixie.Stoops, James Raymond - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Vance, Patricia Ann - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blue Ridge Summersville Memorial Worship Funeral Chapel Kitchen Mortuary Otto Henry Thelma Rose Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr Pebble C. Brown Pfost James David Byrd Blank Pebble C. Brown Pfost Peggy Sue Lockhart James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Blank Roberta M. Kelly Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 22, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy