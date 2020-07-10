Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020

Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.

Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.

Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

