Berry, Connie - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery.

Fletcher, Rosalie - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Flowers, Frances - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Goodall, Emily - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Heiner, Mackenzie - 11 a.m., Beard Mortuary, Huntington.

Jarrett, Ellen - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Jordan, Steven - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Light, Amy - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Patton, Louie - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Pickens, Noble - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Simpson, Everette - Noon, First Baptist Church of Ceredo.