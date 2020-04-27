Funerals for Monday, April 27, 2020

Burch, Mattie - 2 p.m., Two Runs Cemetery, Palestine.

Jackson III, Julius - 11 a.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Loper, William - 2 p.m., Birch River Cemetery.

Meadows, Loretta - 1 p.m., Wolfe Cemetery, Campbells Creek.

