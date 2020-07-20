Essential reporting in volatile times.

Blake, Henry - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. 

Deal, Carl - Noon, Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Glade Creek. 

Gartin, Doug - 11 a.m., Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.

Lanham, Larry - 6 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Love, Shirley - 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Hill.

Nichols, Sharon - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Taylor, Ollie - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Tucker, Larry - 2 p.m., Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor.

Roberts, Julia - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Westfall, Denvil - 3 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.   