Funerals for Monday, June 1, 2020

Belcher, Drema - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Bell, Ray - Noon, Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon.

Colt, Connie - 2:30 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Foster, Connie - 7:45 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Gray, Glenna - 1 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Memorial Cemetery, Keslers-Cross Lanes.

Hughes, Jacquelyn - 12:15 p.m., procession to leave Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Kees, Dana - Noon, Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Loyd, Ethel - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Matheny, Carlton - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Myers, Joy - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Price, Jessie - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Ruffin Sr., Willie - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Slazo, William - 2 p.m., Pauley Cemetery, North Fork, Big Ugly.

Szczutkowski, Betty - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

