Funerals for Monday, June 15, 2020

Bowles, Nina - 11 a.m., Harmony Cemetery, Southside.

Cain, Eddie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Cook, John - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Graham, Virginia - 2 p.m., Craigsville Cemetery.

Hartless, Fred - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Kinder, Mary - 11 a.m., The Crossing Church, St. Albans.

Krimm, Pauline - 1:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Pierson, Sandra - 2 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Ratliff, Delbert - 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Thomas, Carlotte - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

