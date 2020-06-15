Funerals for Monday, June 15, 2020

Bowles, Nina - 11 a.m., Harmony Cemetery, Southside.
Cain, Eddie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Cook, John - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Graham, Virginia - 2 p.m., Craigsville Cemetery.
Hartless, Fred - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Kinder, Mary - 11 a.m., The Crossing Church, St. Albans.
Krimm, Pauline - 1:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Pierson, Sandra - 2 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Ratliff, Delbert - 3 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Thomas, Carlotte - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.