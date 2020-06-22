Funerals for Monday, June 22, 2020

Bennett, Lynda - 11 a.m., Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, Couch.

Buckley, Kathy - 1 p.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Edens, Leon - 1 p.m., Edens Cemetery, Sissonville.

Hunt, Cheryl - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Jarrell, Irene - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Lewis, Donald - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Murray, Dale - 1:30 p.m., Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth.

Raines Jr., Lawrence - 12:15 p.m., procession to depart Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Funerals Today

