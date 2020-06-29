Funerals for Monday, June 29, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Elkins, Thurmond - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Epling, Jacqueline - 3 p.m., Gorman Shelter, Coonskin Park.

Garretson, Russell - 1:30 p.m., Seth Nazarene Church, Seth.

Harrison, Perry - Noon, Old Thaxton Cemetery, Sissonville.

Hill, Eurada - Noon, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

McCoy, Kenneth - 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.

Pettry, Pamela - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.

Smith, Anna - 1 p.m., Grimm Cemetery, Lesage.

Smith, Mary - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, June 29, 2020

Elkins, Thurmond - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Epling, Jacqueline - 3 p.m., Gorman Shelter, Coonskin Park.

Garretson, Russell - 1:30 p.m., Seth Nazarene Church, Seth.

Harrison, Perry - Noon, Old Thaxton Cemetery, Sissonville.

Hill, Eurada - Noon, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

McCoy, Kenneth - 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.

Pettry, Pamela - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.

Smith, Anna - 1 p.m., Grimm Cemetery, Lesage.

Smith, Mary - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.