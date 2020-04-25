Funerals for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Chappelle, James - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
Cooper, Christopher - 1 p.m., Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo.
Dotson, Evelyn - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Grubb, Mary - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 12:43 am
