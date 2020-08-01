Essential reporting in volatile times.

Bean, John - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Brown, Dionne - 1 p.m., Brookside Church of God In Christ, Mount Carbon.

Carson, Michael - 1 p.m., Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.

Grubbs, Terry - 11 a.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.

Harris, Alva - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.

Livingston, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Mitchell, Juanita - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Smithers.

Pitman, Jack - 2 p.m., King’s Way Christian Church, Cross Lanes.

Wallen, Judith - 2:30 p.m., Rice Family Cemetery, Webster Springs.