Bean, John - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Brown, Dionne - 1 p.m., Brookside Church of God In Christ, Mount Carbon.
Carson, Michael - 1 p.m., Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.
Grubbs, Terry - 11 a.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
Harris, Alva - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Livingston, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Mitchell, Juanita - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Smithers.
Pitman, Jack - 2 p.m., King’s Way Christian Church, Cross Lanes.
Wallen, Judith - 2:30 p.m., Rice Family Cemetery, Webster Springs.