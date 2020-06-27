Funerals for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bragg II, Randy - 4 p.m., Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale.

Browning, Elva - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Carnes, Tonya - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Donelow, Nany - 2 p.m., Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.

Fisher, Opal - 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom.

Green, Justin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Halstead, Johnny - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harris, Betty - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Harris, Larry - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Hutchinson, Cornelius - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Whitesville.

Moore, Berneice - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Morton, Corey - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Perkins, Emogene - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Postelwaite, Carl - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Raynes, Kenneth - Noon, Open Bible Temple, Powellton.

Robinson, Bryan - 1 p.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Washburn, Marjorie - 11 a.m., Washburn Cemetery, Racine.

Whitfield, Shawntique - Noon, Christ Temple Church, Huntington.

