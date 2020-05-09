Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020

Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. 

Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.

Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle. 

Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.

Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Funerals Today

