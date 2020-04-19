Funerals for Sunday, April 19, 2020 Apr 19, 2020 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email STAY INFORMED AND UP-TO-DATE. Essential reporting in volatile times. All access digital limited time offer - $5.99 per month EZ Pay Learn more about HD Media Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No Funerals Scheduled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Spotlight Blank Cadaris Brown Woods Blank David Lee Bailey Peggy June Summers Gwendolyn K. Fletcher Alice I. Vermillion Donald Gene Parsons Sr. Sandra Thaxton DeVore Donald Ray Shirkey Carl Murray Gagnon Jeffrey Wayne McCune Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Funerals Today Funerals for Sunday, April 19, 2020 No Funerals Scheduled.