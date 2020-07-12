Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.
Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
Updated: July 12, 2020 @ 2:38 am
