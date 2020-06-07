Funerals for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Dotson, Timothy - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Holstein, Lewis - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Johnson I, Steven - 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.

Russell Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.

