Funerals for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Dotson, Timothy - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Holstein, Lewis - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Johnson I, Steven - 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Russell Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.
