Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg. 

Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 

Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. 

Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

