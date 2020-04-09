Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020

Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.