Funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Ashworth, Anna - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Cunningham, Jess - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Edwards, Hilda - Noon, Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.

Hiser, Rebecca - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.

Hudak III, Michael - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.

Leport, Gertrude - 2:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Radcliff, Dorothy - 11:30 a.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.

Sands, Dennis - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Spratt, Charles - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Danville.

