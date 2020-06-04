Funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Ashworth, Anna - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Cunningham, Jess - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Edwards, Hilda - Noon, Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.
Hiser, Rebecca - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.
Hudak III, Michael - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.
Leport, Gertrude - 2:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Radcliff, Dorothy - 11:30 a.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.
Sands, Dennis - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Spratt, Charles - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Danville.