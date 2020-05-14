Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.

Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.

Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.

