Funerals for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Beard, Dolly - 1 p.m., Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Hamrick Jr., Everett - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Mabe, Tommie - 10 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Neumeyer, Robert - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Peschko, Bruce - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Roueche', Rebecca - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston; also streaming live, see obituary.
Stanley, Michael - 1 p.m., Site Hill Cemetery, Quarrier.
Wyant, Charles - 11 a.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.