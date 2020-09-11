Essential reporting in volatile times.

Adkins, Diane - Noon, smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Atkins, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Coon, Ewell - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home. Spencer.

Deal, James - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Ellis, Olga Jean -1 p.m., Man Church of the Nazarene, Man.

Garvin, Kimberly - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

King, Elizabeth - 4 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Layton, Crystal - 1 p.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Mullins, Benjamin Franklin - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Mullins, Shirley - 1 p.m., Swank Cemetery, Speed.

Price, Dorothy L. - Noon, First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, Charleston.

Richmond, James Arnold - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Ross, Larry - 2 p.m., Kinder Cemetery, Costa.

Shaffer, Eric - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Sims, Linda - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Smith, Emily - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Summers, Walter, Sr., Noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.