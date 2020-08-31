Essential reporting in volatile times.

Addis, Georgia - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Atha, Mae Eloise - 2 p.m., Deepwater Church of Living Waters, Fayette County.

Browning, Amanda Lee - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Epling, Betty - 10 a.m., Bartlett Cemetery, Little Creek Baptist Church.

Langley, David - 1 p.m., Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church, South Charleston.

Lyons, Vivian Lynn - 1 p.m., Rhodes Cemetery, Maysel.

Slater, Freda Virginia - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Webb, Ethel Faye - 1 p.m., Waybright funeral Home, Ripley.