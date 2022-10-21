FUNERALS FOR TODAY OCTOBER 21, 2022 FUNERALS FOR TODAY OCTOBER 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bare, Claude Max - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Chandler, Lorraine - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Gray, Mona Lucille - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow.Green, Lamanda - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Long, Lynn M. - 4 p/m/, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Swagger-Orem, Nona Lynn - 1 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Rock Branch.Young, Dana Steven - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Lorraine Chandler Howard Edward Clemens Elizabeth Jean Ellis Thomas Wayne “BigT” Whited Blank Dana Steven Young Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles