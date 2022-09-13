Funerals for Today, September 13, 2022 Funerals for Today, September 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edwards, Cindy L. - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.Joplin II, Joseph Edward - 1 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, Dunbar.Lawson, Elizabeth Maude - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Nichols, Evelyn Joan - 1 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.Poling, Charles Ken - 1 p.m., Mountain Heights Church, Charleston.Scott, Barbara Ann - 12 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Summerfield, Virginia Louise - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Whitten, Donald C. - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home Chapel, Alum Creek.Whitten, Donald C. - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home Chapel, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memory Architecture Christianity Charleston Belle Scott Mountain Heights Church Barbara Ann Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Cindy L. Edwards Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Blank Raymond Bobbitt Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens Elaine Alva Jones Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts