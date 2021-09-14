Funerals For Today September 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 42 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis, Thomas Edger - 11 a.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.Dorsey Jr., Labon Jasper - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.Evans, Pat Justine - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Harmon, Misty Noel Patterson - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Miller, Thomas “Tommie” W. - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, SouthCharleston.Pauley, Wilmer “Hyman” - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Stephenson, Brenda J. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Stewart, Donald B. - 12 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church.Stuck, Linda Sue Russe - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.Watson, Jerrold - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Williams, Anna Marie - 12 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.Williams, Eloise - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Today Linda Sue Russe Christianity Worship Funeral Home Funeral Stewart Donald B. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wilmer “Hyman” Pauley Kimberly Ann Hammond Marlene Enid Hanson Clyde B. “Sonny” Ball Blank Larry Gothard Edna Vernell Megginson Naomi Ruth Thornton Jerry Cantrell Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained