Davis, Thomas Edger - 11 a.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dorsey Jr., Labon Jasper - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Evans, Pat Justine - Noon, Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Harmon, Misty Noel Patterson - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Miller, Thomas “Tommie” W. - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South

Charleston.

Pauley, Wilmer “Hyman” - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Stephenson, Brenda J. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Stewart, Donald B. - 12 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church.

Stuck, Linda Sue Russe - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.

Watson, Jerrold - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Williams, Anna Marie - 12 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Williams, Eloise - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

