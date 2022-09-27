Funerals for Today September 27, 2022 Funerals Today September 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christenson, Jane Thomas - 4 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Craft, Virginia Gaylock - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Fleming, Rev. Paul T. - 1 p.m., Holden FWB Church, Holden.Kinder, Wesley - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Kuhn, John C. - 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Peyton Jr., Robert Lee - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.Runyan, Kenneth Leslie - 4 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Fords Lane Sod.Setzer, Mary Chiericozzi - 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Robert Lee Glasgow Peyton Jr. Christianity Funeral Today Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Delmer Lee Nunn Connie Thomas Baldwin Blank Beverly Carol Racer Blank Victoria Yvette Lamarr Sonia Louise Burdette Blank Iwana Ann Goodwin Jonathan Craig Casto Virginia Gaylock Craft Molly Faye Pauley Blank Monroe Garfield Reynolds Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down