Funerals for today, September 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bays, Christina Mae - 12 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Brenneman, Linda Lue - 1 p.m., Salvation Army Church, Charleston.Brooks Jr., Gene Tunney - Noon, Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Conley, Marvin Kent - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Hairston, Elsie Winona Fuller - 1 p.m., Central Baptist Church, BeckleyHerron, Steven Wayne - 1 p.m., Colcord Presbyterian Church, Dorothy.McClure, Ronald Andrew – 1 pm, Smith Church, Leon.Metheny-Winnings, Sandra Kay - 1 p.m., Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle.Parsons, Frances - 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Fairplain.Patrick, Kim David - 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.Tillinghast, Michael - 3 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Today Christianity Baptist Church First Baptist Church Patrick Kim David Frances Recommended for you Local Spotlight ROBERTRAWLINGSROBERT"ROBBIE"RA Harry Lee Daniels Blank Paul Douglas Cook Margaret Jeanette Essex Blank Dorothy May Harris Holmes Christina Mae Bays Blank Nathalie Anne Langsdorf Blank Kenneth Bowman Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU football: Brown questions reviews; defends Ford-Wheaton, decision to puntJustice appoints optometrist, gun dealer, former GOP delegate Stansbury, departing School Building Authority vice chair Gabriel to state school boardHerbert Hoover girls soccer player Leah Strickland killed in car accidentPrep football: Riverside falls just short again at ParkersburgPrep football: Hurricane shuts out Capital 48-0On file: Sept. 4, 2022Prep football: Winfield scores 19-14 win over HooverPHOTOS: Demolition begins at Celebration StationTalk of overturning same-sex marriage Supreme Court decision hurts LGBTQ+ community (FlipSide)Prep football: Nitro tops St. Albans 37-13, matches 2021 win total Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister