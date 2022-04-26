FUNERALS FOR TODAY FUNERALS FOR TODAY Apr 26, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fluharty, Sally Jane “Sallee" - 8 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Charleston.Gibson Sr., Harold Richard - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Robinson, Angeline Sue - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Rucker, Ronald B. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Stepp, Michael Dee - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Summersville Funeral Harold Richard Today Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Geraldine Wilson-Smith Helen Kelly Chapman Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Charles L. “Tink” Burgess Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes