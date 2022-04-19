FUNERALS FOR TODAY FUNERALS FOR TODAY Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hall, Thelma - 1 p.m., O'dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Mays, Barbara J. (Neal) - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.McClung, Wanda - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.Sigmon, Victor E. - 2 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today Elk Hills Memorial Park Funeral Home Charleston Funeral Thelma Wanda Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Larry Allen Oxley George Marion McCormick Victor E. Sigmon Janet Bird Searls Carol Martin Montgomery N. Dean Parkins Norma Jean Swisher Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Summer Dawn Thaxton Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS