FUNERALS FOR TODAY

Apr 5, 2022

Bowman,Sherry Louise Williams - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Estep, Gertrude - 12 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Hicks, Douglas "Dirt" - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Holley, Carolyn Maxine - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Charleston.

Humphrey, Ronald Keith - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

McCallister, Donald Edward - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.