Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Dailey, James - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.

Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.

