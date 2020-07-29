Essential reporting in volatile times.

Craffey, Regina - 11 a.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

DeHerrera, Irene - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Walton.

Floto, Flora - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Gumm, John - 11 a.m., Hardman Chapel Church, Smithville.

Justice, Alice - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Price, Alice - 2 p.m., First Church of Christ, Chapmanville.

Raines, Russell - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Spinks, Deborah - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Wood, Harry - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.