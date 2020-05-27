Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.
Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.
Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.
Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.
Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.
Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.