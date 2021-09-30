Thank you for Reading.

Bunting, Thelma Fay Varian Cain - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Sanders, William Canaan - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Glenn Jr, Clarence Denver - 1 p.m., Beech Hill Cemetery, Southside.

Gray, Linda Lou Peyton - 6 p.m., Hurricane Nazarene Church, Hurricane.

Hill, Larry G. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Linkenauger, Ida M. - 4 p.m., Legg Fork Community Church.

Merritt, Roy Michael - 11 a.m., McClarity Baptist Church, Branchland.

McCormick, Tanie Marie - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Pannell, Joann - 1 p.m., Doc Lively Cemetery, Pax.

Wilson, David - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.

Woodford, Robert L. - 4 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

