Funerals Tioday; Thursday, September 30, 2021

Bunting, Thelma Fay Varian Cain - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Sanders, William Canaan - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Glenn Jr, Clarence Denver - 1 p.m., Beech Hill Cemetery, Southside.
Gray, Linda Lou Peyton - 6 p.m., Hurricane Nazarene Church, Hurricane.
Hill, Larry G. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Linkenauger, Ida M. - 4 p.m., Legg Fork Community Church.
Merritt, Roy Michael - 11 a.m., McClarity Baptist Church, Branchland.
McCormick, Tanie Marie - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.
Pannell, Joann - 1 p.m., Doc Lively Cemetery, Pax.
Wilson, David - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.
Woodford, Robert L. - 4 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.