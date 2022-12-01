Funerals Today; December 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adkins, Rocferd - 11 a.m., Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.Bowen, James Vernon - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Carr, James M. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.Garcelon, Margie Lou - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Gay, Paddy Sue (Carder) - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.Gibson, Danny Lewis - 1 p.m., Longview Cemetery, Evans.Jackson, Carlos Gene - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Kuryla, William C. - 11:30 a.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley. McMillion, Boyd Leon - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Peterson, Richard Eugene - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Powers, Flossie Lee - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Riggs, Lowell DeWayne - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Shrewsbury, Jane - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Taylor, Mary - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Whitman, Sharon - 10 a.m., St. Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Chapel Summersville Worship Christianity Boyd Leon Memory Gardens Mausoleum Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sutton Alexandria Perdue Roderick Allen Young Debra Began Surbaugh Shelia Jane (Carpenter) Ramey Barry Kent Clark Mary Ann Finney Rev. Kenneth “Linden” Reed Mary Ann Finney Carolyn Adele “Dale” Groom Rosalee Brown Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities