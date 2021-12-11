Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Doris Lynn - 1 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth.

Bowen, Sandra J. - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Brown, Patricia (Patsy) Agee - 1 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Nitro.

Burford, Lola Irene - 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Dunbar.

Chambers, Shirley Ann (Wolfe) - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Dean, Mac Jamison - 11 a.m., Emmanuel Church Cemetery, Bruffys Creek.

French, Joseph Lee - 1 p.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.

Graley, Dorothy "Rena" - 1:30 p.m., Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Graham, Doris Ann - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Harper, Sue Tackett - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Hodge, Polly Vance - 11 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.

Jeffrey, James “Jim” R. - 2 p.m., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan.

Johnson, James William - 2 p.m., Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, St. Albans.

Long, Carlton "Kurt" - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Martin, Reason Wayne - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley.

McConnell, Theresa Lou - 4 p.m., Southern Baptist Fellowship, Summersville.

Muncey, Raymond Ray - 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Dingess.

Oxley, Virginia C. - 11 a.m., Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Worth, Jud - 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, Marlinton.

Tags

Recommended for you