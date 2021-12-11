Funerals Today, December 11, 2021 Dec 11, 2021 52 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Doris Lynn - 1 p.m., Hopkins Fork Community Church, Seth.Bowen, Sandra J. - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Brown, Patricia (Patsy) Agee - 1 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Nitro.Burford, Lola Irene - 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Dunbar.Chambers, Shirley Ann (Wolfe) - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Dean, Mac Jamison - 11 a.m., Emmanuel Church Cemetery, Bruffys Creek.French, Joseph Lee - 1 p.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.Graley, Dorothy "Rena" - 1:30 p.m., Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Graham, Doris Ann - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Harper, Sue Tackett - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Hodge, Polly Vance - 11 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.Jeffrey, James “Jim” R. - 2 p.m., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan.Johnson, James William - 2 p.m., Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, St. Albans.Long, Carlton "Kurt" - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Martin, Reason Wayne - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Funeral Home, Beckley.McConnell, Theresa Lou - 4 p.m., Southern Baptist Fellowship, Summersville.Muncey, Raymond Ray - 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Dingess.Oxley, Virginia C. - 11 a.m., Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.Worth, Jud - 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, Marlinton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Rena Christianity Malden Hope Freewill Baptist Church Polly Grass Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joyce Clark Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Ricky Lee Stickley Dale K. Shedd Blank Sharon Lynn Morris Blank Lola Irene Burford Blank Suzanne Gail (Good) Christian Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 11, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society