Funerals Today; December 18, 2021 Dec 18, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atkinson, Kathryn Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Bennett, Ray Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Bird, Jeffrey Allen - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.Blood, Mark Williams - 12 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Teays Valley Ward.Gillispie, Cephas Howard - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn in Teays Valley.Ginestra, David Marshall - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Hall, Betty Joe Dangerfield - 2 p.m., Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church, Oak Hill.Hudson, Charles Roderick "Chuck" - 7 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Jarrell, Elizabeth L. - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Kessinger, Barbara Sue - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Kress, Russell Edward - Noon, Living Word Christian Church, Charleston.McCutcheon, Raymond L. - 1 p.m., Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.Miller, Jean L. - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Parsons, Carol Joyce (Bowman) - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Pitts, John Benton - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Pugh, Herbert "Herb" - 1 p.m., Point Mountain Church, Webster Springs.Ramsey, Almeda - 12 p.m., Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted.Ray, Rosa Lee - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Rhodes, Shirley Alice - 3 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Sigmon, Henry (Hank) - 2 p.m., Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, St. Albans.Smith, Helen F. - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.Staples Jr., Don Juan - 12 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Woodall, Lora Kay - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Memory Wallace Christianity Worship David Marshall Ramsey Raymond L. Calvary Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Don Juan Staples Jr. Blank Alfred D. “Dee” Lucas Jr. Raymond L. McCutcheon Sharon Nichole Downs Vernon "Skip" Browning Sr. Blank Don Juan Staples Romie Edward Litton Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar