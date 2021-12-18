Thank you for Reading.

Atkinson, Kathryn Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Bennett, Ray Harold - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bird, Jeffrey Allen - 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

Blood, Mark Williams - 12 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Teays Valley Ward.

Gillispie, Cephas Howard - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn in Teays Valley.

Ginestra, David Marshall - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hall, Betty Joe Dangerfield - 2 p.m., Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church, Oak Hill.

Hudson, Charles Roderick "Chuck" - 7 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Jarrell, Elizabeth L. - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Kessinger, Barbara Sue - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kress, Russell Edward - Noon, Living Word Christian Church, Charleston.

McCutcheon, Raymond L. - 1 p.m., Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.

Miller, Jean L. - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Parsons, Carol Joyce (Bowman) - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pitts, John Benton - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Pugh, Herbert "Herb" - 1 p.m., Point Mountain Church, Webster Springs.

Ramsey, Almeda - 12 p.m., Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted.

Ray, Rosa Lee - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Rhodes, Shirley Alice - 3 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Sigmon, Henry (Hank) - 2 p.m., Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, St. Albans.

Smith, Helen F. - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Staples Jr., Don Juan - 12 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Woodall, Lora Kay - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

