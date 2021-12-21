Thank you for Reading.

Carter, Milton Grover - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Dillon, Donna Shinn - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Falls, Golda Marie - 11 a.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Feazelle, Vesta Mae - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Harper, Christopher Allen - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hunter, Stella “Pauline” - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Jackson, Iva Lee - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Nelson, Judy Ann - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley

Ramsey, Gary Franklin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

